Leflore County’s death toll from COVID-19 has reached 69, following Friday’s addition of another victim.
The individual, who was African American, died prior to July 31 and the death was later attributed to the respiratory disease by a coroner’s death certificate report, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.
As a percentage of all COVID-19 deaths in the county, African Americans recently have been accounting for a rising share. With the latest fatality, 55, or 80%, of all the people to die in Leflore County from the virus were Black. That exceeds the county’s estimated Black population of 75%.
Experts attribute the disparity to a lack of access to health care and a higher likelihood for underlying health problems among African Americans.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe or fatal illness.
Even while Leflore County’s death count has grown by seven in the past week, the infection rate appears to be slowing.
As of Wednesday, according to the Harvard Global Health Institute, Leflore County had the 26th highest infection rate in the state out of the 82 counties. Two days earlier, it was ranked No. 13.
Over a seven-day period, the county averaged 3.9 new cases daily of COVID-19 per 10,000 residents. The state average is 2.9.
Mississippi now has the fourth-highest rate of new infections in the nation, according to the Harvard researchers. It had recently climbed as high as No. 2.
As of Friday morning, Greenwood Leflore Hospital was treating nine patients with the virus, according to Christine Hemphill, a hospital spokeswoman. One was on a ventilator to help the patient breathe.
