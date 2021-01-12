While others may have been cozying up at home during Sunday night’s snowfall, one Mississippi Valley State University faculty member spent the late hours of the night ensuring her students were registered for the spring semester.
“We had some students who, for whatever reason, weren’t able to register until the end of the week or the weekend,” said Dr. Curressia Brown, acting chair of MVSU’s Business Department. She spent five hours at her office on MVSU’s campus to get these students registered in time so they would not have to pay a $100 late fee come Monday.
Online registration for spring semester classes began in mid-October, but Brown said that because of uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic, some students had to wait to see how their finances or other matters turned out before they could register.
Due to the large number of students who registered for classes at the last minute, Brown said in a video post on her Facebook account that she came back to campus to process their class registrations in order to have those students avoid paying late fees.
“For students, every dollar counts,” Brown said, noting that a $100 late fee could be costly for students negatively affected by the pandemic.
Monday marked the first day of classes for the spring semester at MVSU. The first three weeks of classes will be held virtually.
Brown, who teaches two classes in her department, said the advantage of virtual learning is having the convenience of taking classes wherever you are — but she also said with a laugh that “you’re always working.”
nContact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.