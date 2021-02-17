Several major interstates and highways in Mississippi were backed up or iced over Tuesday following this week’s historic winter storm, and officials are warning Mississippians to stay off the roads as another round of weather approaches the state.
“Please stay home. Please check on neighbors. Please pray for our first responders, utility and road crews out working to keep us safe. God bless, Mississippi,” Gov. Tate Reeves tweeted on Tuesday morning.
The Mississippi Department of Transportation on Tuesday morning reported extreme back-ups on Interstate 20. The Mississippi Highway Patrol reported Tuesday morning that they had responded to 695 weather-related service calls since the winter weather began on Feb. 14.
More winter weather accumulations are expected for many areas in the north half of the state on Wednesday through Thursday.
Power companies reported that at least 6,000 Mississippians were without electricity Tuesday morning. Energy officials have asked Mississippians to conserve power if possible as demand for electricity in the record low temperatures remains high.
“One more reminder tonight that conserving electricity in the coming hours will help preserve our electric supply system as temps plummet and we see historic peak usage in some areas,” tweeted Brandon Presley, the Northern District public service commissioner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.