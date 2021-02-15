The U.S. Postal Service may have to come up with a new unofficial motto.
A delivery service that has prided itself for more than a century on these words — “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds” — says it was no match for a severe winter storm that dumped 3½ inches of mostly sleet on Greenwood Sunday and Monday.
The Greenwood post office, which was closed Monday for the Presidents’ Day holiday, has announced that it will remain closed on Tuesday due to a layer of ice and snow that has left many roads treacherous.
This will also delay home delivery of the Commonwealth for at least a day.
Although the newspaper had printed Tuesday’s edition and had planned to have it delivered that same day at least to areas handled by the Greenwood post office, that’s now not possible. Instead, the revised plan is to delivery Tuesday’s paper with Wednesday’s edition to all print subscribers.
“We ask for our subscribers’ patience,” said Tim Kalich, editor and publisher. “Right now we’re at the mercy of the weather and when the post office decides it’s safe to have their carriers out on the roads.”
In the meantime, the newspaper has made its entire website (www.gwcommonwealth.com), including the e-edition, fully accessible to all visitors to the site, including nonsubscribers and subscribers who have not registered for access. Kalich said it would leave the paywall down until road conditions and delivery schedules return to normal.
Tuesday’s edition is scheduled to be posted to the site at 2 a.m.
