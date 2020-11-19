The preliminary hearing for a 24-year-old man who authorities believe is responsible for six homicides in the Greenwood area has been pushed back two weeks.
The hearing for Tyrell Stigler, which was scheduled for Wednesday, has been postponed until 9 a.m. Dec. 2, according to the Leflore County Circuit Court.
Stigler’s court-appointed attorney is Arthur Calderon of Cleveland.
The Greenwood Police Department has charged Stigler with five counts of murder in connection with three fatal shooting incidents beginning in September and concluding with a mass shooting last month at a family’s post-funeral gathering.
The Leflore County Sheriff’s Department has also leveled a murder charge against Stigler in the fatal shooting of Stigler’s younger brother two years ago.
