Pillow Academy says it’s doing its best to keep the school free from COVID-19 following an outbreak of the virus that prompted it to shut down its kindergarten building all of last week.
“At this time we are maintaining and doing the best we can to communicate with our families and keep all of our facilities safe and healthy for our students, faculty and staff,” said Barrett Donahoe, the head of school.
According to the Mississippi State Department of Health’s latest report on COVID-19 in the state’s K-12 schools, Pillow continues to show the most significant problems so far in the greater Greenwood area. The report was released Wednesday.
Pillow has had seven teachers or staff and 11 students test positive for the virus since the start of school through last Friday. One more teacher has tested positive since then, Donahoe said. The school has been using in-person instruction since the beginning of the semester.
Most of those employees to contract the virus work in the building that houses Pillow’s 4K and 5K programs, which was “why we chose to shut it down out of caution,” Donahoe
said.
The kindergarten reopened Monday.
Currently, Donahoe said, 18 of the school’s 800-some students are in quarantine because of close contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus. That close contact, he emphasized, did not necessarily occur on campus.
“It can be a family member, sibling, whatever,” he said.
Meanwhile, three private schools in Leflore and Carroll counties — Carroll, Delta Streets and Leflore Legacy academies — continue to not show up on the reporting list, although the head of one of them said the school is consistently submitting its numbers.
“I know personally we have completed those forms every week,” said Dr. Tamala Boyd Shaw, the executive director of Leflore Legacy Academy.
In the four weeks, however, that the Department of Health has released a school-by-school breakdown, Leflore Legacy has only appeared once.
Shaw said the forms are completed electronically and the system does not provide the sender with a receipt when they are submitted.
The charter school began this fall with its first class of 123 sixth graders. Leflore Legacy has had no cases of the coronavirus, Shaw said. She still wonders about the necessity for the reporting by schools whose students are being taught remotely, as are those at Leflore Legacy.
“I was really kind of bewildered that we would even have to do it, being 100% virtual,” she said.
On Aug. 14, the state health officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs, issued an order mandating the weekly reporting of COVID-19 data by all elementary and secondary schools, public and private. Failure to comply, according to Department of Health officials, is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $500 and up to six months in jail.
T. Mac Howard, the head of school at Delta Streets, acknowledged Wednesday that his school has not been reporting to the Department of Health but declined to comment further.
Penny Mitchell, the headmaster of Carroll Academy, could not be immediately reached for comment.
Of the reporting schools, the only other ones to show positive tests for the virus last week were Greenwood Middle School and Threadgill Primary School. Both schools recorded between one and five employees as new cases of COVID-19.
The Department of Health provides only ranges for case numbers of five or less, saying that’s necessary in order to protect personal identities.
•Contact Tim Kalich at 581-7243 or tkalich@gwcommonwealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.