Reginald Moore, president of the Leflore County Board of Supervisors, has brought his litter plan to his home turf.
The District 2 supervisor presented the plan, titled Reclamation 21, to his fellow board members during a meeting Monday.
He asked that the board approve $4,000 toward the project, which the supervisors agreed to do in a 4-0 vote. District 5 Supervisor Robert Collins was not present.
The cleanup project is designed as a long-term endeavor involving the county, the city of Greenwood, citizens and local nonprofits.
“Some areas are worse than others, but the need is all over,” Moore said.
The initiative includes the creation of public service announcements for use on TV and radio and in the newspaper as well as having local leaders conduct walk-throughs covering the community to identify the most problematic areas.
“Put your walking shoes on,” Moore said.
These projects would be staggered and would provide $300 to nonprofit groups to fund cleanups.
Last Tuesday, Moore spoke to the Greenwood City Council on the same topic.
Mayor Carolyn McAdams and the council were receptive to Moore’s idea, and the council’s president, Ronnie Stevenson, told Moore that the council intends to pass a resolution during its first meeting in April authorizing $3,000 for the project.
With another $3,000 expected from Delta Health Alliance, a health nonprofit based in Stoneville, an even $10,000 will have been raised, Moore said.
At the board and council meetings, Moore argued that the litter creates a culture in which people don’t care. “It creates a sense of hopelessness and helplessness, and so we need to do all that we can to change this problem and turn it around,” he said.
Jerry Smith, the county’s road manager, thanked Moore for raising the issue, which he said greatly affects him and his team.
“I was so glad to hear Mr. Moore bring that up about the litter because maybe you all can help us with that,” he said.
Smith said the road crews recently collected as much as 20 trash bags of litter and said they will take “any help we can get, because it is a countywide issue.”
In other business:
• Earnest and Debra Adams, founders of the Greenwood Community Center, gave the board an update on the facility, which officially opened in February.
Along with relaying positive feedback they have heard from the community, the duo asked for a $5,000 donation toward the center’s efforts to improve the community.
Supervisors seemed receptive to the idea but asked the Adamses to return when the board is working on the next county budget in the late summer. The Adamses thanked the supervisors and invited them to visit the facility, which the couple said will soon be expanding.
• Beulah Greer, executive director of the Community Student Learning Center in Lexington, spoke about a grant for affordable housing projects in the area. Greer said that the board has no financial responsibilities in the endeavor but that she just needs the approval to move forward with the plan.
The board voted 3-0 to sign the approval, pending a review of the contract by Board Attorney Joyce Chiles. District 1 Supervisor Sam Abraham stepped out while the board voted.
• Angela Curry, executive director of the Greenwood-Leflore-Carroll Economic Development Foundation, spoke to the board and also introduced Jerry Chávez and Wade Litton of Delta Council.
Curry asked that each supervisor inform constituents that job fairs are being conducted throughout the area and that companies such as Milwaukee Tool are looking for workers.
•Contact Adam Bakst at 581-7233 or abakst@gwcommonwealth.com. On Twitter at @AdamBakst_GWCW.
