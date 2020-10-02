No one has been charged in three gun-related homicides that occurred in the city last month.
Greenwood Deputy Police Chief Marvin Hammond said police are still investigating the deaths of Larry Montgomery, William McGee Jr. and Cordarell Stanley.
Hammond declined to share any more details on either of the two investigations.
Montgomery and McGee, whom family had described as close friends, were both shot on the 100 block of East Johnson Street the night of Sept. 17. Montgomery was pronounced dead at the scene; McGee was taken to Greenwood Leflore Hospital, where he later died. Both men were 34.
Stanley, also 34, was walking on Garrard Avenue around 3 a.m. Sept. 27 when he was shot several times in a drive-by shooting, according to Hammond.
Stanley was airlifted to Regional One Health Medical Center in Memphis, where he later died that day.
There have been 18 homicides in Leflore County so far this year, 17 of which have involved guns.
In another homicide from September, the shooting death of 21-year-old Michael Givens, police have arrested Vonta Franklin, 18, 2634 Luther Drive. Givens was believed to have been shot on the night of Sept. 22.
Since June 10 of this year, at least 28 people have been shot in 24 incidents in the Greenwood area, according to the Greenwood Police Department and the Leflore County Sheriff’s Department.
