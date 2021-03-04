Broadband internet provided by Delta Fiber, a wholly owned subsidiary of Greenwood-based electric cooperative Delta Electric, will be expanded into additional areas served by the utility over the next five years, the internet subsidiary said in a press release.
New areas to get high-speed internet service provided by Delta’s fiber-optic cables system by September include southwest Carroll County, southwest Grenada County, northern Holmes County and eastern Leflore County, the subsidiary said.
By December, broadband internet will expand into additional areas of southern Carroll County and northern Holmes County, as well as venturing into most of Montgomery County and part of southern Grenada County.
Since last November, Delta Fiber — through its internet service provider name, DE LightSpeed — has begun to offer high-speed internet service to customers in underserved and unserved rural areas of Carroll County with the help of a $4.9 million grant Delta Electric received from the Mississippi Electric Cooperatives Broadband COVID-19 grant program last summer.
Then, thanks to $46.9 million in grant support over the next 10 years from the Federal Communications Commission, as announced in late January, Delta Fiber said it was able to expand its broadband internet network to additional parts of Carroll County and unserved or underserved rural areas in Bolivar, Grenada, Holmes, Leflore, Montgomery, Sunflower, Tallahatchie and Washington counties.
“We are very excited about expanding our fiber internet service and building on the success of our Carroll County pilot broadband project,” David O’Bryan, general manager of Delta Electric, said in the latest statement.
“We ask for patience from our customers as we work to expand this essential service to other parts of our service territory, and we encourage all customers in these areas to pre-register for our high-speed fiber internet service as soon as possible.”
Internet offered by Delta Fiber has a download and upload speed of 1,000 megabits — or one gigabit — per second.
•Contact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com.
