Alfonso Gray, the founder of the popular I’m So Greenwood event, is planning to give 500 coats to the children of Leflore County.
Gray, a Greenwood native who lives in Chicago, said he is trying to “give the gift of warmth” to children ages 2-13 by providing coats for the upcoming winter season.
“I just wanted to do something for the community,” he said. “COVID canceled our annual event, so I thought this would help. I’m just trying to give back.”
Gray added that he hopes the community assists in funding this program because he knows many have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. So far, he has purchased and received around 200 coats as well as some money to help supply the project.
Gray said neighbors have been sending winter apparel to his mother, Shirley.
“My mom is receiving a lot of UPS packages full of coats,” he laughed.
Also lending a hand is Alfonso Gray’s nephew Raphael Gray, who has also been helping sort and store the donations.
“I think this is a good idea, giving back to the community,” he said while unwrapping the newest shipment of coats. “This promotes unity, togetherness and helps a lot of people who can’t afford these things right now.”
Those wishing to donate can drop off or ship coats to 212 Noel St. or donate money through CashApp to $ISGest2014.
The coats will be distributed from 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 27 at New Foundation Missionary Baptist Church, 616 Ave. K. They will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis, and each child must be present to receive one.
Any questions about the project may be sent to imsogreenwood@gmail.com.
• Contact Adam Bakst at 581-7233 or abakst@gwcommonwealth.com. Twitter: @AdamBakst_GWCW
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.