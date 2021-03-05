A boil-water alert has been lifted for more than 3,000 customers in Carroll County.
Officials at the Pelucia Rural Water Association No. 2 Gravel Hill in Carroll County were told Thursday by the Mississippi State Department of Health that the water supply is now safe to drink and use.
The 3,141 customers who receive their water from the source were told to boil water for the last two weeks after systemwide pressure loss occurred because of power outages that happened after the back-to-back winter storms last month.
With the clearance of this location — as well as water sources in the towns of Cruger and Tchula in Holmes County — water in all locally affected areas has been deemed safe.
