Santa Claus is coming to town — Thursday night, to be exact.
While preparing for his busiest night of the year, the jolly man dressed all in red visited the Cotesworth Culture & Heritage Center in Carroll County this past weekend, met with boys and girls and asked what they wanted for Christmas.
The event served as a fundraiser for the nonprofit foundation.
Santa — known by a few names, such as Father Christmas, St. Nicholas, St. Nick and Kris Kringle, but most commonly referred to as Santa — said what he enjoys most about his job of bringing gifts to children around the world on Christmas Eve is seeing “the twinkle in the kids’ eyes when they wake up Christmas morning and go get their presents.
“And I see families that gather; I’m not there when that happens, but I’m able to see them,” he said, not revealing the mystery of his Christmastime magic. “That brings me a lot of joy.”
Santa resides at the North Pole with his wife, Mrs. Claus. He has nine magical flying reindeer — Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen and Rudolph with his signature glowing red nose — that pull his sleigh on Christmas Eve to deliver presents.
At the North Pole, he also has a Christmas workshop, where he employs many elves who are all skilled toymakers. The elves work all year making the toys that will be distributed on Christmas Eve.
“We’ve been very busy,” said Santa. “This virus that’s going around has caused some stumbling blocks, but we have been very busy making all the toys for all the boys and girls so that they will have an enjoyable Christmas.”
Santa shared a tip on how to prepare for Christmas Eve night.
“I want to remind all of the boys and girls that they need to put out the reindeer food so that my reindeer will see them,” he said. “If they don’t know what this is, it’s a mixture of oatmeal and glitter.”
Santa said plain dry oatmeal mixed with any color of glitter will work. Then, sprinkle the mixture outside the home.
“It just glows when the moon shines on it,” he said with a ho, ho, ho. “The reindeer can see the glow of the glitter, so they know where they need to go.”
As for Santa, he enjoys cookies and milk, of course. Although he eats a variety of cookies, he likes chocolate chip the most: “Any kind of cookies will be fine, but that’s really my favorite.”
He said his favorite Christmas movie is “It’s a Wonderful Life” because “it expresses the true meaning of Christmas.”
Santa has also been working carefully on his list.
“I do that all the time,” he said. “The boys and girls know I’m making my list, and I’m checking it twice. I’m going to make sure who’s naughty or nice — because, see, I know when they’re asleep, and I know when they’re not, and I want to remind them that on Christmas Eve they have to go to sleep in order to wake up and get their presents, so just be sure to go to sleep early.”
Working all year to give presents out to the good boys and girls across the world on Dec. 24 can be a challenging task for Santa, his elves and the reindeer, but Santa said that the effort is worth it.
“We love doing it,” he said. “We know that it brings joy to families, to children to know that they can anticipate the spirit of getting gifts and even giving gifts.”
To track Santa on Christmas Eve, visit www.noradsanta.org or call 1-877-HI-NORAD.
