The Mississippi Department of Corrections is hosting a large-scale hiring event throughout the state, including in Greenwood.
In an email, the department said it is trying to hire 700 people in 60 days. It is launching a big “recruiting blitz” that starts Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. throughout Mississippi, including at the Greenwood West Shopping Center on U.S. 82.
Commissioner Burl Cain is pushing to hire more employees for the department, which has lost around 1,000 corrections officers and staff over the last six years, the email said.
“The pay has been substantially increased,” the department said. “Benefits alone are over $11,000.”
