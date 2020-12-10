A Greenwood tour guide and blues enthusiast is trying to spruce up a plot of land in Baptist Town in order to provide a space to honor blues guitarist Robert Johnson.
“This is Baptist Town,” said Sylvester Hoover while he stood on a plot of barren land at the corner of Pelican and Young streets. “This is where the blues started.”
Specifically, the plot of land is where Johnson used to live and play blues music every evening after people got off work, Hoover said. Johnson lived in a nearby house that’s no longer present.
“He would make more money playing his blues music than working in the cotton fields,” Hoover said.
Johnson, whose music influenced the Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, Eric Clapton and many other musical artists, died in 1938 at the age of 27.
Hoover said he’d like people to gather at the same spot where Johnson played decades ago to play their own music and to pay tribute to Johnson.
For now, there’s not much on the field aside from a sign donated by David Jordan, the city councilman and state senator. Hoover would like to fence in the area and add benches and flowers to make it more inviting for people to sit and enjoy themselves.
“Make it nice enough to reminisce about Robert Johnson,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.