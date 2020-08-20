Amanda Elzy High School teacher Brandice Brown and her team have been busy volunteering to make sure Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District families are registered for classes.
Brown, who teaches theater arts, said everything has gone well so far. The last day the team will be at The Hub at 714 A Main St. is on Thursday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
The school district will have all virtual classes for the rest of August with plans to start a hybrid schedule of in-person and distance learning Sept. 8.
Brown said most parents who needed to register their children were just encountering simple technological problems. The computerized registration is new to everyone, and those who have not scanned documents or done the other required tasks before can get stuck, Brown said.
She said they had already helped 14 families as of the start of Wednesday.
“The process is fairly easy. It’s just if you’re not technology-savvy, then it becomes problematic,” she said. “So that’s why we’re here.”
Brown and Makeda Chandler, a district parent who helped organize the outreach, are being assisted by six volunteers. One volunteer, Justicc Brown, a cousin of Brandice Brown’s and a science teacher at Elzy High, said the registration help has made a difference. She also said the students have enjoyed the virtual learning.
“The most rewarding part has to be, by far, being able to add more students to the district,” Brandice Brown said. “Just being able to help, because our students need to be in school.”
Along with Chandler, Brandice Brown said she was grateful to all those who helped get the event situated, including Dr. Mary Brown, the superintendent for the school district; Charles Johnson, assistant superintendent; and Kenderick Cox, a teacher who lent space for the event.
•Contact Adam Bakst at 581-7233 or abakst@gwcommonwealth.com. Twitter: @AdamBakst_GWCW
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.