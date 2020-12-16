A U.S. Postal Service mail carrier in Greenwood is fed up with loose dogs running around the city.
Doris Ware expressed her concern to the City Council during its Tuesday meeting about unleashed dogs chasing her and her colleagues while on the job.
“We’re just trying to prevent some serious, serious injuries,” she said.
Ware said she was attacked by a vicious dog while carrying mail in 2018. The injuries from that attack — which included puncture wounds on her hands and a permanent scar on her abdomen — forced her out of the job for 10 months, she said.
She said a colleague of hers was attacked about a week ago while carrying mail in Greenwood.
Ware said these aren’t stray dogs but rather pets that owners don’t put on leashes or in cages. And aside from the Mace that mail carriers take with them, they have little protection against any dog attacks, Ware said.
Council President Ronnie Stevenson asked if Ware had filed charges against any of the residents who have dogs on the loose. He told her the city has one animal control employee and is looking to hire a second one.
Ware said she has filed some charges and also told the council that the U.S. Postal Service has the right to suspend mail to a whole street if mail carriers have any issues.
Although the city has ordinances pertaining to keeping dogs on leashes or cages, Ward 6 David Jordan said that law is not strictly enforced. Mayor Carolyn McAdams countered that it is.
Aside from the council suggesting that Ware report any residences that have unleashed dogs, no action was taken.
In other business:
nWendall Hinkle, a location manager for the historical drama TV series “Women of the Movement,” gave the council a tentative schedule for when filming will take place in Greenwood.
The first season of the TV series will be about Emmett Till — the Chicago youth slain in 1955 after whistling at a white woman at Bryant Grocery and Meat Market in Money — and his mother, Mamie Till‑Mobley.
Beginning Jan. 11, filming will take place in Greenwood, Grenada and other nearby towns for the whole month. Near the end of January, filming will take place in Memphis, Hinkle said. The work should wrap up in April.
Hinkle also updated the council about the set composed of shipping containers that’s being built on West Washington Street. He said that the construction will be used to resemble Mamie Till-Mobley’s residence in Chicago.
nSandra Chase, vice president of Operation Peace Treaty, an anti-gun-violence community group, asked the council for financial assistance for events and plans the organization has for next year, including a bike ride for kids, a video game tournament, other family-friendly activities and weekly meal giveaways, which Operation Peace Treaty has done in the past.
Earlier in the year, Operation Peace Treaty also conducted a survey assessing residents’ thoughts on gun violence and other similar matters. Chase provided results of that survey to each council member as well as the mayor.
McAdams commended the organization’s work but also asked why Operation Peace Treaty and other community organizations with similar aims can’t all meet together to pool their resources.
Ward 1’s Johnny Jennings suggested that Chase and representatives from other groups meet together at the Greenwood-Leflore County Chamber of Commerce’s meeting room to formulate a plan.
The council ended up approving a $250 donation for Operation Peace Treaty. The Leflore County Board of Supervisors voted last week to donate $2,500 to Operation Peace Treaty.
nThe council met behind closed doors for about 30 minutes to discuss personnel and COVID-19 hazard pay. No action was taken.
nContact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com.
