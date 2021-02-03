The filming of the “Women of the Movement” television series will shut down general use of some Greenwood roads for portions of three days this week.
From Thursday to Saturday, production crew vehicles, as well as equipment, will be on the streets surrounding the 500 block of Bell Avenue.
On all three days during prep and film times, East Claiborne Avenue will also be closed to nonresidential traffic between Walthall and Weightman streets.
Times for filming are from 9 a.m. to midnight on Thursday, 10 a.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday and noon. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday.
According to the production team, those who live on this block of Claiborne will be able to get to their homes, but all other traffic will be diverted.
The crew is also advising residents that traffic patterns may change as roads close temporarily to maintain safe conditions.
“We know production closures can sometimes be an inconvenience, but fortunately Greenwood has a lot of alternate routes available,” said Danielle Morgan, executive director of the Greenwood Convention and Visitors Bureau, who also acts as a local liaison to the Mississippi Film Office. “We are doing our best to communicate these temporary closures as they arise. We’re grateful to our community for your patience and willingness to help. Your kindness and hospitality does not go unnoticed.”
A note left on homes in the area from the filming crew said that the production has been working closely with the Greenwood Police Department and that officers will be present these days to help with traffic flow.
The letter also thanks residents in advance for their hospitality.
“Women of the Movement” will be shown on ABC and will tell the story of Mamie Till-Mobley and her son, Emmett Till, whose murder in 1955 while visiting Money helped spark the civil rights movement.
Filming for the series has been ongoing throughout the community since January.
