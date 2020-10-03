The Mississippi Department of Transportation is reminding motorists to take precautions to avoid collisions with deer.
“Mississippi averages over 3,700 reported deer-related crashes per year,” Melinda McGrath, MDOT executive director, said in a statement. “Hitting a deer can be a very costly expense, and sometimes it can cause a life-threatening accident.”
Deer tend to roam close to roads between October and January. In 2019, according to MDOT, there were 4,058 reported deer-related crashes in Mississippi. “No matter if a driver is traveling rural roads or busy highways, the threat of hitting a deer while driving is very real,” McGrath said.
Tips from the department include “Don’t veer for deer.” If a deer runs in front of your car, remain calm and brake firmly. Swerving can cause drivers to lose control of their vehicles, causing serious accidents.
Additionally, it is important to remain vigilant when driving at dawn or dusk. According to MDOT, about 20% of crashes occur in early morning, and more than 50% occur between 5 p.m. and midnight.
At these times, it is important to use high beams when no traffic is approaching, according to MDOT. This helps illuminate the eyes of deer near the road. Also, since deer are herd animals, several might linger in the same area.
Besides that, the agency advises motorists to always buckle up for safety and drive at a safe speed.
“Deer are unpredictable, especially when frightened,” McGrath said. “Drivers should remain vigilant, avoid distractions and wear their seat belt.”
