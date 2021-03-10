The Leflore County Sheriff’s Department has charged a 21-year-old Greenwood man with murder in connection with a homicide last month.
Deshezar Jackson, 1008 Lindsey Ave., was charged Monday with the Feb. 22 fatal shooting of 20-year-old Lakenson Bridges, Sheriff Ricky Banks said Tuesday.
Bridges, a resident of Brazil Homes near Browning Road, was shot multiple times in front of the complex’s front office on Luther Drive.
Jackson was picked up by deputies Thursday and held in the Leflore County Jail for investigation. His bond was set at $1 million and as of Tuesday afternoon, he remained behind bars at the jail. Banks declined further comment, saying the case is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.