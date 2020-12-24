In a dark year for many because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Moyo Brown wanted to brighten up the year — literally.
For a week in November, the 47-year-old Greenwood resident decked out his North Park Drive home with an array of Christmas lights that line his front yard and the exterior of his house. He also added other decorations as well, including inflatable Christmas figures such as Santa Claus, a snowman, an elf and a Christmas tree.
Just before Thanksgiving, Brown hit the switch and lit up the lights and other decorations that adorn the front of his home. He continues to do so each night from 5 to 10 p.m.
Brown has set up Christmas lights and other decorations in past years, but this is the first year he’s truly gone all out.
He recalled that when he was growing up in McComb, all the neighboring houses were always decked out in lights.
“Everybody doesn’t decorate like they used to back in the day,” Brown said. He was ready to change that this year.
Brown said the pandemic hasn’t drastically affected his family’s life, other than the fact that his kids are attending school virtually.
He continues to work as a fleet technician for American Medical Response Ambulance Service, servicing ambulances, while his wife, Amanda, works in the service department for the Cannon Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership.
Still, for other families who have children attending school virtually or have faced other hardships due to COVID-19, Brown said he hopes his lights can brighten up the end of their year.
So far the reaction on Facebook, where Brown posted pictures of his decorations, has been great. “We’ve got a lot of Facebook likes and comments,” he said.
“I just wish everybody a safe and merry Christmas.”
•Contact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com.
