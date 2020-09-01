Friends of David Conrad Branham Jr. remember the late farmer as an adventurous, kind man who had a knack for flying.
Mr. Branham died Saturday. He was 85.
“He was a lot of fun to be around,” said Bob Provine, who had been friends with Mr. Branham for years. “Just a good, wholesome friend. Funny.”
Born in Itta Bena, Mr. Branham graduated in 1953 from B.G. Humphreys High School, where he lettered in three sports. He also fixed various appliances and tools for his neighbors.
He earned a degree in agricultural engineering technology from Mississippi State University in 1957. After graduation, he used half of his aunt’s 240 acres of land, which was part of the original Itta Bena Plantation, to begin a new cotton-planting operation.
He named his land Itta Bena Plantation II and began plowing the dirt in 1958, expanding his acreage over the years.
In 1963, he bought a J3 Cub plane, equipped it with aerial spraying hardware and also hired a pilot to fly it, eventually forming Dixie Dusters & Sprayers, an agricultural aviation company.
He earned his airline transport pilot rating at 70 years old and logged a total of 8,200 hours in the air.
He served as president of the Leflore County Farm Bureau and Itta Bena Gin Company and vice president of Itta Bena Compress Inc. He was a board member for various businesses and community organizations. He was named Leflore County’s Young Farmer of the Year in 1968 and King of Cotton at the Greenwood Junior Auxiliary Cotton Ball in 1999.
In the community, he had served as president of the Itta Bena Lions Club and the Greenwood Farmers Club and was a member of the founding board of Pillow Academy.
Mr. Branham, according to friends, was a hard-working, business-savvy farmer who enjoyed flying.
“He was a farmer and a pilot and will be remembered as a farmer who built a landscape for a long time,” Billy Whittington said.
Retired farmer Noel Morgan of Greenwood had been friends with Mr. Branham ever since the two met as freshmen at Mississippi State.
Morgan recalled how he first met Mr. Branham.
He came out of the campus post office and saw a crowd nearby gathering around a wrecked motorcycle and car that had come to rest on the grass. Morgan said he asked someone what happened and recalled that he was told that “some idiot from Itta Bena ran into a car.”
“David always told me it was the car’s fault,” Morgan laughed.
Morgan said he and Mr. Branham remained very close friends over the years. They each had farmland outside Itta Bena and would help each other with harvesting.
The two men also shared a passion for flying, and each was a groomsman for the other’s first wedding, said Vicki Morgan, Noel Morgan’s wife.
She said that after her husband returned to the Greenwood area after living in Colorado for 15 years, he and Mr. Branham instantly resumed their friendship.
Vicki Morgan said her fondest memory of Mr. Branham was when he flew her on his personal plane to Texas so she could say her final goodbye to her brother, who was dying of cancer. “He went the extra mile, and that’s the type of person that he was,” she said.
Noel Morgan said that throughout a man’s life, his friends can be counted on one hand — and “David was one of those fingers.”
Whittington, also a farmer, got to know Mr. Branham once Whittington started flying. Whittington, Mr. Branham and Provine formed the “BBB Club” (pronounced Triple B), which stood for Branham, Bob and Billy. They met up at restaurants and talked about flying and other shared hobbies.
“I always enjoyed being with David. He always seemed to know a little about each subject that came up,” Whittington said.
Provine said he got to know Mr. Branham more closely once he started his own aviation business, Provine Helicopters. Provine said that and he and Mr. Branham golfed together, hunted quail together and traveled to Colorado and Utah for ski trips.
“He was competitive in golf, flying or skeet shooting or snow skiing. He wasn’t as competitive with you as he was competitive with himself to make him better at whatever that might be,” Provine said.
In addition, Provine said that Mr. Branham, who joined First Presbyterian Church in 2005, was a “good Christian man and a Southern gentleman.”
