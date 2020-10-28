Greenwood police have charged two Leflore County men with aggravated assault in connection with a shooting near The Landing Convenience Store & Fueling Center on U.S. 82 East Sunday night that injured two people.
Jacori Randle, 22, 1209 Hilton Ave., and Sammionte Kent, 18, 118 Swan Drive, were each charged with two counts of aggravated assault Tuesday night.
The police made the arrests with assistance from Leflore County deputies, and both suspects were taken to the Leflore County Jail. Randle’s bond was set at $40,000, and he remained in jail as of Wednesday afternoon. Kent’s bond was revoked.
On Sunday night, officers found two people who had been shot — a male and a female. The victims, who are both residents of Leflore County but whose ages could not be provided, were shot in a parking lot near the convenience store, according to Deputy Police Chief Marvin Hammond.
Both victims were transported to Greenwood Leflore Hospital. The female victim was released, and the male victim was later flown to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.
Hammond did not know the male victim’s condition Wednesday.
Meanwhile, police are still searching for a male assailant responsible for Saturday night’s mass shooting on the 400 block of West Martin Luther King Drive that led to the death of a brother and sister from Chicago and injured eight other people.
Police ask that anyone with information on the shooting call CrimeStoppers, an anonymous tip line, at 1-800-222-8477.
Three men and seven women were shot at an outdoor family gathering that was being held following a funeral for Elizabeth Hunt Pitts. Some of the victims were from Greenwood, and some were from Chicago and in town for the funeral.
Jonathan Pitts, 42, of Chicago died at the scene; his sister, Katrina Pitts, 41, also of Chicago, was taken to the Greenwood hospital, where she later died.
The other victims were taken to the hospital, though their conditions were unknown.
So far the police have little information on the assailant who carried out the shooting, and Hammond said Wednesday that the family members “don’t have any idea as to who it was.”
Based on witness accounts, authorities believe there was only one assailant, who had used an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle, based on the six or seven shell casings of that gun collected at the scene, Hammond had said.
Police are also looking into any connections between Chicago and Greenwood in their efforts to identify the culprit.
The two deaths from the mass shooting bring to 22 the number of homicides that have occurred in Greenwood or other parts of Leflore County this year. All but one have involved guns.
Since June 10, 53 people have been shot in 29 incidents throughout Leflore County.
• Contact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com.
