The pink ribbons may be gone, but the mystery remains as to what’s in store for several of the trees along Greenwood’s stately Grand Boulevard.
Last week, the ribbons wrapped around the trunks of numerous trees bordering both sides of a half-mile stretch of the boulevard were removed.
That, however, did not indicate any change in plans, said Brantley Snipes of Main Street Greenwood. She is collaborating with Mayor Carolyn McAdams on the secret project.
Snipes said the ribbons were for survey purposes. Having fulfilled that role, she said, they no longer were needed on the designated trees along the four-lane road.
McAdams said Monday that the surprise is still set to be unveiled sometime in November.
The only thing the mayor and Snipes have revealed about the project is that it does not involve cutting down any trees.
