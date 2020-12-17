As a sewing workshop comes to its final stitch, a group of young artists have learned to appreciate the craft and the hard work that goes into it.
“It is an activity that lets your mind grow, plus it’s really fun,” said Abbie Jacobs, 11, while pinning down her quilt’s edges.
Jacobs, a sixth grader at Leflore Legacy Academy, said she liked taking the class because it taught her a very valuable lesson: “I have learned to be more patient.”
Yolande van Heerden, a sewing artist and teacher for the Fall-Winter 2020 Sewing workshop at ArtPlace Mississippi, said through the use of needle and thread she has been able to see creative young people learn and appreciate a new hobby.
“The mission of this program is to teach and foster a new skill set to teens and tweens,” van Heerden said. “By learning a new skill set, these students develop confidence and feel power over their life.”
The sewing workshop, just finishing its third year, is for ages 9 to 13. The students get experience making a variety of items, including reversible bucket hats, masks and lap quilts this time.
Van Heerden said this kind of program benefits those who may not want to be involved in sports, band or dance but still want a creative outlet.
“One of the most rewarding aspects is witnessing the lasting friendships these kids form with each other, going on to over three years now,” van Heerden said. “In this small group, we have representation from four different schools. Seeing them blossom and overcome things they were afraid of before and develop confidence in themselves and their skills is unrivaled and exciting.”
And while Jacobs showed off her matching mask and bucket hat, Katorrica Richards, 13, was operating a sewing machine, working hard to finish her quilt.
Her design — a bright array of various fabric strips — did not follow any particular theme, she said. Rather, the color scheme “happened naturally” through the course of her creative process.
This is the second year in the class for Richards, a seventh grader at Leflore County High School.
“It’s good,” she said. “I am learning something different.”
But it isn’t just the students having fun; the teacher loves it, too. Van Heerden is proud of all her students and enjoys watching them strive.
She shared one example from earlier this month.
“Every year we have an art holiday market at ArtPlace, and I discussed this with the students and encouraged them to make some items to sell,” she said. “I loaded them up with fabric, sewing notions donated by ArtPlace angels and encouraged them to hand-sew items like masks, as most of them do not have access to sewing machines at home.
“Two students participated — Kayleigh Williams and Jermaniah Mitchell. Kayleigh collected her dividends on the day of the sale, and Jermaniah said he’d wait until the next class. As I gave him his earnings on Friday and handed it to him in front of his fellow classmates, the nicest thing happened. They all started spontaneously clapping for him in rejoice, and in this difficult year, the kindness these teens show each other is uplifting and hopeful.”
Van Heerden said she hopes to display the students’ creations at a showcase in the near future.
Those wishing to sponsor the program may donate to ArtPlace Mississippi at www.artplacems.com, earmarking the contribution “sewing program.”
• Contact Adam Bakst at 581-7233 or abakst@gwcommonwealth.com. On Twitter at @AdamBakst_GWCW.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.