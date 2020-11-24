Six months after testing positive for COVID-19, three residents of Golden Age nursing home have tested positive again.
If the results are accurate, the residents would be among the growing number of cases worldwide of possible reinfection of the coronavirus — a trend that has health experts wondering how long immunity from COVID-19 lasts.
The three possible reinfections were disclosed on Friday night in an email from Nay Reed, the Greenwood nursing home’s administrator, to members of the nonprofit organization’s board. It also confirmed that Golden Age is one of the four long-term care facilities in Leflore County with an active outbreak.
Reed did not return multiple calls and emails from the Commonwealth last week seeking information about the situation with COVID-19 at the 150-bed nursing home.
She did, however, provide some of that information in the email to the board that the Commonwealth has obtained.
It said four of the nursing home’s 88 residents tested positive for the virus last week. Only one of the four had never tested positive before, and that one might have been exposed during a visit to a Greenwood physician’s office, according to Reed.
All four were asymptomatic, she said. “At this time, no one is showing signs and symptoms.”
She said that no employees tested positive last week and all that had tested positive previously had completed their quarantine and returned to work.
Since the outbreak of COVID-19, scientists have only officially confirmed about two dozen reinfections worldwide, although they acknowledge that is most probably a severe underestimate. Ac-cording to an article appearing last week in Science magazine, there are 285 suspected reinfections in Mexico and 243 in Qatar alone.
To count as a reinfection, according to the magazine, a patient must have a positive result twice on a polymerase chain reaction test (PCR) with at least one symptom-free month in between.
The PCR, or molecular, test is considered the most accurate of those used to screen for the virus.
Even then, scientists like to examine the two full virus sequences to be sure the second infection is sufficiently different from the first and not a residual of it.
Researchers believe that the more serious the infection of COVID-19, the greater and longer-lasting the immunity the body acquires to resist future infections. Antonio Bertoletti, an infectious disease specialist at the National University of Singapore, told Science that he suspects most reinfections will be asymptomatic. Being reinfected might even be beneficial, he said, “since you will continue to boost and train your immune system.”
In some cases, however, the reinfection has been worse. In the first confirmed case of reinfection in the United States, a 25-year-old Nevada man required hospitalization in June, two months after testing positive for the coronavirus and only suffering mild symptoms.
Nursing homes have been a major point of concern during the pandemic, since their residents are typically older with multiple health problems, thus making them especially vulnerable to bad outcomes from COVID-19.
In Mississippi, residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities have accounted for only 5% of the cases but 38% of virus-related deaths.
On Monday, a nursing home trade association warned that cases of COVID-19 in U.S. nursing homes are surging in direction proportion to the virus’ spread among the general population.
“Our worst fears have come true as COVID runs rampant among the general population, and long-term care facilities are powerless to fully prevent it from entering due to its asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic spread,” said Mark Parkinson, president and CEO of the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living.
The association said new weekly cases of COVID-19 in nursing homes rose nationally by more than 110% between mid-September and the week ending Nov. 8, while deaths have risen since late September by 69%.
As of Sunday, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health, 172 long-term care facilities in the state were experiencing active outbreaks. Several weeks ago, the Department of Health stopped providing the names of the facilities with outbreaks, saying that information can instead be obtained from the data tracker maintained by the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
The data on the CMS website, however, runs more than a week behind.
nContact Tim Kalich at 581-7243 or tkalich@gwcommonwealth.com.
