Lloyd “Honey” Ashmore, who served as a Carroll County supervisor for more than 30 years, was remembered Monday for his strong command of county government.
“He was probably the most knowledgable man as far as government affairs that I had the pleasure of working with,” said Kevin Horan, the attorney for the Carroll County Board of Supervisors.
Mr. Ashmore, 77, died at his Teoc home Saturday following an earlier diagnosis of lung cancer, said his daughter, Sandra Wil-liams.
Elected a little over 30 years ago, Mr. Ashmore represented Beat 2 until 2015.
“I was once told that Honey Ashmore knew more about county government than any other person in Mississippi,” Carroll County Circuit Clerk Durward Stanton said.
Stanton said he was skeptical of that statement at first, but once he worked with Mr. Ashmore, he saw that it fit. He called Mr. Ashmore “a brilliant man” and a loyal friend.
“If he was your friend, you couldn’t have a better one, and truthfully if he was your enemy, you couldn’t have a better one,” Stanton said.
Stanton said Mr. Ashmore studied county government a lot more than anybody else, and although he might not have had a photographic memory, information was ingrained in his mind.
“It was important to him, and therefore he made it a priority to know as much as he could, and he did. He was truly an expert,” Stanton said.
“He was very conservative with money, but again he had a knowledge of when to spend and how much to spend.”
Horan called Mr. Ashmore a diligent worker who was a good public servant for Carroll County.
Stanley “Sugar” Mullins, the longtime Carroll County chancery clerk who retired in January, said Mr. Ashmore “was a heck of a supervisor” and “knew the county budget very well.”
Mullins said that although Mr. Ashmore could be stubborn at times, he “really watched the county’s money. I enjoyed working with him.”
Linda McGregor, who took minutes for the board and was also a town clerk for Carrollton, said she knew Mr. Ashmore for about 20 years and called him “one of a kind.”
McGregor, who lived in Mr. Ashmore’s beat, said, “To me he was a very special person. He was not a money spender unless it was an absolute necessity. He saved money for the county.”
Mr. Ashmore also operated A&W Cattle Farm for 55 years. Williams said that after her father left the Board of Supervisors, he turned to “supervising” his family. “I miss his bossiness,” she said jokingly.
Williams said Mr. Ashmore’s love of Carroll County will be his legacy.
Graveside services for Mr. Ashmore will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Evergreen Cemetery in North Carrollton.
•Contact Gerard Edic at 581-7239 or gedic@gwcommonwealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.