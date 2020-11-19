A woman in her 50s has become the 14th person to die of COVID-19 in Carroll County.
The woman, who was Black, died Tuesday at Greenwood Leflore Hospital, according to Christine Hemphill, a hospital spokeswoman. The patient had multiple underlying health problems.
Carroll County has recently been experiencing one of the highest infection rates in Mississippi.
For the week ending Tuesday, it dropped from the top spot to No. 3, averaging 6.89 new cases daily per 10,000 residents, according to data tracked by the Harvard Global Health Institute and the Brown School of Public Health. That’s more than double the state average of 3.08.
Leflore County, by comparison, has a rate of 3.80 new cases daily per 10,000 residents, ranking it 29th out of 82 counties.
Both Carroll and Leflore counties are under mask mandates, imposed by Gov. Tate Reeves or local governments or both.
On Thursday, the Mississippi Department of Health reported 1,395 new cases of COVID-19 and 19 deaths.
