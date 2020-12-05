Mr. and Mrs. J.R. Haggerty of Atoka, Tennessee, announce the engagement and upcoming marriage of their daughter, Breanna Haggerty, to John W. Mayo of Greenwood.
The prospective bridegroom is the son of D.D. Bush Ouzts of Greenwood and John Mayo of Water Valley. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. John Storms of Greenwood and the late Ronnie Bush.
The bride-elect is a graduate of Nevada State High School in Las Vegas, Nevada.
She is employed as a nurse at Dr. Thomas Chu Dermatology and Plastic Surgery in Cordova, Tennessee.
Mr. Mayo is a graduate of Pillow Academy and is a sergeant in the Mississippi Army National Guard. He is employed as a lineman at Southwest Tennessee Electric in Atoka, Tennessee.
The couple will exchange vows at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 12 at The Aisle in Kosciusko. A reception will follow at The Aisle.
Friends and relatives of the couple are invited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.