National Potato Chip Day is Sunday. I may be one of the few people who actually knows this, so I wanted to share this food-related knowledge with my readers.
If you could see the history on my computer search, it would probably be pretty amusing to most people. I read about national food days recently and googled to see a few of my favorites.
I do love potato chips. Whether they are a vessel for a delicious dip, a side for a sandwich or just a good old snack, potato chips are one of my go-to favorites.
Don’t give me any of those healthy baked chips. I want the kind that, when you put them on one of those white paper plates that you can buy about 100 for $1, you can actually see the greasy residue left on the plate. Now, that is a potato chip.
When my granddaughter, Leila Rose, was little, she came to my house one day, and Steve was eating Doritos. He shared with her, and we created a monster. It seems that her mama had only given her baked snack crackers and called them chips. From then on when her mama broke out the healthy snacks, she would say she wanted what Lovey and Pop have at their house. I kind of think that is what grandparents are for. We also introduced her to sugar and all things chocolate.
I have also noticed that homemade potato chips are very popular, both at home and at some very trendy restaurants.
Here are some facts about potato chips:
• Barbecue potato chips were the first flavored chip.
• Plain potato chips are the most popular, followed by barbecue, and then sour cream and onion.
• Americans eat about 1.85 billion pounds of potato chips, or about 6.6 pounds per person, annually.
• Worldwide, the market value of potato chips is anticipated to be $40.3 billion by 2022.
• Making 2,500 pounds of potato chips requires 10,000 pounds of potatoes.
• Roughly 28,000,000 pounds of chips are eaten during the Super Bowl.
• Flavored potato chips have fewer per bag than plain chips, which saves the company about $50 million a year.
• Pennsylvania is the “Potato Chip Capital” and leads the United States in potato chip production.
• Women are typically bigger snackers than men. For men and women, preferred snacks are fresh fruit, chocolate, potato chips and yogurt.
• Lay’s potato chips were the first snack to be advertised on television.
To honor National Potato Chip Day, grab a bag of your favorite chips. Whether you eat them alone or with your favorite dip, celebrate this special day with one of America’s favorite snacks.
I remembered a cookie recipe my mama used to make that used crushed potato chips. I’ve included that and a couple of more recipes with potato chips that I thought you might enjoy.
CHOCOLATE COVERED POTATO CHIPS
(These are quite a conversation starter and a great mix of salty and sweet.)
1½ cups chocolate chips (use your favorite — milk, semisweet or dark)
1 (15-ounce) bag ridge-cut potato chips
Place chocolate chips in a heat-resistant bowl, and place over a pot of simmering water. (Make sure the water doesn’t touch the bottom of the bowl.) Completely melt chocolate until smooth, and begin dipping the chips, about halfway. Shake off any excess chocolate, and place chips onto a baking sheet lined with waxed paper. Allow to dry completely before serving. Store in an airtight container for up to one week.
SAVORY CHEESECAKE WITH POTATO CHIP CRUST
1 (8-ounce) bag kettle cooked or ruffled potato chips
4 green onions, thinly sliced
2 tablespoons butter
1 pound cream cheese
1/3 cup sour cream
2 tablespoons flour
1 tablespoon chopped chives
1 teaspoon garlic powder
½ teaspoon cayenne pepper
Sea salt
White pepper
4 eggs
Preheat oven to 475 degrees. Using a rolling pin, crush chips into large crumbs. Add a tablespoon of melted butter, and press into a 10-inch springform pan. Bake for five minutes, and set aside.
Melt the remaining 1 tablespoon of butter in a small pan. Gently soften the green onions. Whip cream cheese, and add sour cream, flour, chives, prepared onion, garlic powder and eggs, one at a time. Add sea salt and peppers to taste. Pour into pan, and bake for 10 more minutes. Turn heat down to 250 degrees, and bake for another 20 minutes. Turn oven off, open door and allow to rest for 15 minutes. Serve warm, or refrigerate and serve at room temperature.
Top cheesecake with additional sour cream, chopped chives and some crushed potato chips before serving with your favorite crackers.
POTATO CHIP COOKIES
1 cup butter-flavored shortening
¾ cup sugar
¾ cup packed brown sugar
2 eggs
2 cups flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
2 cups crushed potato chips
1 cup butterscotch chips
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a large bowl, cream shortening and sugars until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs. In another bowl, whisk flour and baking soda. Gradually beat into creamed mixture. Stir in potato chips and butterscotch chips. Drop by tablespoonfuls 2 inches apart on a baking sheet that has been lined with parchment paper. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes, or until golden brown. Cool on baking sheets for one minute, and remove to wire racks to cool.
