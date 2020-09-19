Mr. and Mrs. Jason Brandy Martin of Anguilla announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter, Kathryn Ann Martin, to John Bernard Dodd III of Southaven.
The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Jesse Martin of Anguilla and Joyce Staten Williamson of Greenwood and the late John Harold Williamson
Miss Martin is a 2016 graduate of Sharkey-Issaquena Academy and earned her Bachelor of Social Work degree from Delta State University in May. She is pursuing a Master of Social Work degree from Jackson State University, with expected completion in May 2021.
She is an academic advising assistant at Delta State University.
The prospective groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. John Bernard Dodd Jr. of Sunflower. He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. John Bernard Dodd Sr. of Indianola and Anne Meyer Barnes of Belzoni and the late Joe Alan Barnes.
Mr. Dodd is a 2015 graduate of Indianola Academy. He earned both his Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting degree and Master of Professional Accountancy degree from Delta State University. He is an audit staff accountant at Reynolds, Bone & Griesbeck PLLC in Memphis.
The couple will exchange vows at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7 at First Baptist Church in Cleveland. A reception will follow at The Pharm in Ruleville.
Family and friends are invited to attend.
Ben and Katy Ann will reside in Southaven after they return from a honeymoon in Charleston, South Carolina.
