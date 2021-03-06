The Cotillion Federated Club of Greenwood recently celebrated 65 years.
The club was organized in 1955. In 1957, it became an affiliate of the National Association of Colored Women’s Clubs, the oldest Black women’s organization in the United States.
The Cotillion Federated Club embraced the mission of the National Association of Colored Women’s Clubs and implemented programs and activities designed to educate and improve the quality of life for African American women, with an emphasis on supporting children and families.
Because of restrictions on social gatherings, the Cotillion Federated Club celebrated its 65th anniversary by giving donations to several community organizations during the Christmas season.
Adhering to its mission to assist women, children and needy families, Christmas donations were made to the residents of Crystal Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, 65 turkeys — representing the club’s 65th anniversary — were given to the Community Food Pantry, and the club also adopted families from The Salvation Army’s Adopt-A-Family program.
The members also presented a special recognition to Roberta Fields, a founding member of the Cotillion Club, for her continuous service and dedication for more than six decades.
Over the course of the Cotillion Federated Club’s 65 years of operation, it has awarded scholarships to graduating seniors from Amanda Elzy High School, Greenwood High School, Leflore County High School and the Mississippi School for Math and Science. The club has also provided volunteer service and financial support to The Salvation Army, Greenwood Interfaith Ministries’ Community Kitchen, Community Food Pantry, Greenwood-Leflore Autism Spectrum Society, and The Greenwood Commonwealth Newspapers in the Classroom.
From 1957 to 1990, the organization sponsored the Cotillion Debs.
It also sponsors a High School College and Career Day, the Debutante Ball and Red & White Pageant, Black History Quiz Bowl, Poetry Roundup and health forums.
The club was honored in 2010 with a resolution from the Mississippi State House of Representatives for its 55 years of service to the communities of Greenwood and Leflore County.
Currently the club has 14 members: Marlene Johnson, president; Valeria Moses, vice president; Jeannette Lofton, secretary; Watosa Sanders-Harris, assistant secretary; Earnestine Washington, treasurer; Sheriel Perkins, financial secretary; Ophelia Nathan, chaplain; Ethel Bowens; Adlena Crockett; Roberta Fields; Matilda McGee; Jessie Stewart; Marjorie Curtis; and Alma Weddington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.