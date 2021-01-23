This past weekend, I was cleaning out a bookshelf and found some books I had purchased on my last trip to San Francisco. I was there to visit my sister, and while there, one of my favorite places we visited was Alcatraz. I love history, and what a great deal of history there was to learn on this fascinating island.
I remembered reading how intelligent many of the prisoners were and that their IQs were at a genius level. I have always heard that criminals usually have brilliant minds, just not always headed in the right direction.
Steve and I listen to John Boy and Billy on the radio every morning on our way to work. One of our favorite segments is dumb crook news. We started to remember some of our favorites. I want to share a few of them with you. And by the way, I don’t think these criminals are at a genius IQ level.
• An escaped prisoner checked into a hotel, paying cash for his room. When asked for a photo I.D., all he had on him was an identification card from the Department of Corrections. Unfortunately, he used it. When he returned from a “beer run,” the police were waiting in the room for him.
• Always be sure you pick a bank that actually has money there. A would-be bank robber chose a branch of a bank that only took loan applications. They didn’t handle checks or cash of any kind. The teller, who was robbed at gunpoint, opened every drawer in the bank to prove that she was telling the truth. She told him she had $1 left in her purse from lunch that he could have. He took it.
• A man had successfully robbed a bank and was basking in his accomplishments. Unfortunately, he decided to send his pants to the cleaners. Inside one of the pockets was the hold-up note he had used. An employee alerted the police. He was arrested when he returned to pick up his pants.
• A bank robber handed the bank teller a hold-up note. Unfortunately, he had written it on the back of a deposit slip for his checking account. The police were waiting for him when he arrived home.
• A group of men burst into a tavern and announced that they were robbing everyone in the establishment. Unfortunately, the house band, Pigs in a Blanket, was playing that evening. Even more unfortunate was the fact that they were all off-duty police officers. After a brief intermission and arrest, the band returned to the stage.
• A man arrived in a bank wearing a ski mask. Rather than rushing to the window, he stood back while the customers were waited on. As he entered the teller window, he pulled a gun and attempted to rob the bank. An alert security guard was already there for an arrest. When asked why he stood around and waited wearing a ski mask in the bank lobby, he replied, “I didn’t want to be rude and draw attention to myself.”
Hope you enjoy today’s recipes. Thanks for reading.
CHICKEN RAVIOLI CASSEROLE
1 can cream of chicken soup
1 cup green salsa
½ teaspoon ground cumin
1 (15-ounce) can great northern beans, rinsed and drained
1 (15-ounce) can petite diced tomatoes, drained
2/3 cup chopped cilantro
2 (9-ounce) packages refrigerated chicken ravioli
2 cups (8-ounce) shredded Mexican blend cheese
Mix soup, salsa and cumin. Mix beans, tomatoes and cilantro. Layer one-third soup mixture in bottom of a lightly greased 9-inch square baking dish. Arrange one-third of the ravioli over, and top with one-third of the bean mixture. Pour layer of cheese. Repeat layers two more times, ending with cheese. Bake covered with foil for 30 minutes at 400 degrees. Uncover, and bake for 15 minutes. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.
BASIL CHICKEN LASAGNA
2 cans cream of mushroom soup
1 (16-ounce) carton cottage cheese
1 (12-ounce) jar roasted red peppers, drained and cut into strips
4 cups chopped, cooked chicken
1 cup refrigerated grated Parmesan cheese
½ cup chopped fresh basil
1 teaspoon ground black pepper
9 no-boil lasagna noodles
4 cups (16-ounce) shredded Italian five-blend cheese, divided
Mix soup and next six ingredients together in a large bowl. Layer three lasagna noodles on bottom of a lightly greased 13-by-9-inch baking dish. Spoon and spread one-third of the soup mixture on noodles. Sprinkle with 1 1/3 cups cheese. Repeat layers three times. Bake covered at 350 degrees for 40 minutes. Uncover, and bake for 15 minutes. Let stand 10 minutes.
• Contact Lee Ann Flemming at lafkitchen@hughes.net.
