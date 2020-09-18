The Salvation Army will soon begin registering people for the 2020 Angel Tree and Adopt-A-Family Christmas assistance programs.
Registration will be held Oct. 19-23 at The Salvation Army’s store, located at 214 Mississippi 7 S., Greenwood.
Residents from Leflore, Grenada and Holmes counties can complete applications for Christmas assistance from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 19-23.
Low-income families with children ages 0-12 years old and senior citizens ages 60 and older are eligible to apply.
Applicants are required to bring photo identification, birth certificate and shot record for each child, current utility bill and proof of income.
Applications for the Angel Tree and Adopt-A-Family programs will be by appointment only. Call The Salvation Army to schedule an appointment.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Capt. Keisha McMullin, Greenwood corps officer, at 455-9679.
