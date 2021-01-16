Chris and Ashton Wilson of Greenwood announce the birth of their daughter, Emerson Miles Wilson, at 12:22 a.m. on Dec. 30, 2020, at Greenwood Leflore Hospital.
She weighed 8 pounds, 7.7 ounces and was 22½ inches long.
Her maternal grandparents are Larry and Elizabeth Alderman of Greenwood.
Her paternal grandparents are Richard and Christy Powell of Carrollton and Jay and Kristy Wilson of McCarley.
Her maternal great-grandparents are Pauline Baine of Greenwood and Alton and Ida Alderman of Greenwood.
Her paternal great-grandparents are Zenda Faust of Verona and Claudia Wilson of San Antonio, Texas.
Also welcoming home Emerson Miles is her big sister, Harper, 3.
Mrs. Wilson is the former Ashton Alderman of Greenwood.
