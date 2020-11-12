The 22nd Carrollton/North Carrollton Christmas parade will be held at 3 p.m. Dec. 5.
The theme this year is “A Christmas Salute to Heroes.” The parade will be dedicated to the memory of the late Command Sgt. Maj. Johnny Marlow, who served in the U.S. Army.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all entries must be pre-registered. No entries will participate in the parade without being registered prior to the event.
Lineup will be on Mississippi 35 and Mississippi 17, between U.S. 82 and Carrollton. Cars and floats will line up on a first-come, first-served basis on the day of the parade. The parade route will begin in Carrollton and end in North Carrollton. All bands and walkers will enter the parade from the south side of the Carroll County Courthouse and dismiss in the J.Z. George High School parking lot. Floats and other motorized vehicles will dismiss in the Marshall Elementary School 4-K parking lot. Parade organizers ask participants to not dismiss at the four-way stop in North Carrollton.
For more information or questions, call Monica Jones at 417-6099, Glenda Jenkins at the Carroll County MSU Extension Service office at 237-6926, Diana Palmer at 299-1913 or Anna Irwin at 385-0186.
The parade committee encourages all spectators to wear face masks and practice social distancing.
