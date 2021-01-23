Drake and Courtney Thornburg of Greenwood announce the birth of their son, William Benton Thornburg, at 12:22 p.m. on Jan. 4, 2021, at Merit Health Woman’s Hospital in Flowood.
He weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces and was 20 inches long.
His maternal grandparent is Tommy Hodges of Itta Bena.
His paternal grandparents are Bill and Tina Thornburg of Greenwood.
Also welcoming home Benton is his big sister, Ann Grace, 3.
Mrs. Thornburg is the former Courtney Hodges of Itta Bena.
