Richie Mims and Tammy and Eddie Jones, all of Coila, announce the engagement and upcoming marriage of their daughter, MariDelane Mims, to James Bailey Howard of McCarley.
The prospective bridegroom is the son of Jim and Renee Howard of McCarley. He is the grandson of Peggy Howard of McCarley and the late James Edward Howard and Martha Bailey of McCarley and the late Marcus Bailey.
The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Fred and Lynda Lester of Greenwood and Billy and Sylvia Mims of Coila.
Miss Mims is a 2018 graduate of Carroll Academy. She is employed at the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.
Mr. Howard is a 2016 graduate of Carroll Academy. He is employed at Helena Chemical.
The couple will exchange vows at 4 p.m. on Oct. 3 at Hillview Baptist Church in Greenwood. Tommy Everette, uncle of the bride-elect, will officiate. A reception will follow at Black Hawk School House.
Friends and relatives of the couple are invited.
