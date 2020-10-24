Mr. and Mrs. Jimmy Carnaggio of Carrollton announce the engagement and upcoming marriage of their daughter, Jimmie Lynn Carnaggio, to Matthew Austin Hester of Starkville.
The prospective groom is the son of Mark and Nancy Hester of Portland, Oregon.
He is the grandson of Marjorie Hester of Taylorsville and the late Frank Hester and Mabel Villwock of Dallas, Oregon, and the late Eugene Villwock.
Matt is a 2011 graduate of Westside Christian High School. He earned a Bachelor of Accountancy degree in 2015 and a Master of Professional Accountancy degree in 2017, both from Mississippi State University. He is employed by T.E. Lott & Company in Columbus.
The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Dorothy Ross of Carrollton and the late David H. Ross Jr. and the late Joseph and Myrtle Carnaggio.
Lynn is a 2011 graduate of Carroll Academy and a 2015 graduate of Mississippi State University, where she earned a Bachelor of Accountancy degree. She is employed at Mississippi State University.
The wedding vows will be exchanged in Starkville on Nov. 7.
