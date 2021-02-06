As soon as the red and green decorations of Christmas leave the stores, out comes the Valentine’s Day merchandise.
Americans spend a lot of money on love. About 145 million Valentine cards are sent each year, excluding those exchanged by schoolchildren in their classrooms. Teachers receive the most Valentine’s Day cards, followed by children, mothers and wives.
The first Valentine was sent during the 15th century. Not until the 1840s did we get mass-produced Valentine’s Day cards. The tradition of giving flowers dates back to the 17th century.
Pet lovers don’t forget their precious pets on Valentines. American households give around 27.6 million gifts to their dogs and 17.1 million gifts to their cats on Valentine’s Day, which is around $751.3 million each year.
The top 5 most popular Valentine’s gifts are:
• Candy — more than 40 million boxes a year
• Cards
• Dinner and a movie or show
• Flowers
• Jewelry
Nearly 6 million couples get engaged on Valentine’s Day. It is the fourth most popular date for getting engaged, behind Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. In 2020, jewelry was the gift people spent the most on for Valentine’s Day, spending just over $15.8 billion.
One of the most iconic of all candy for this holiday is the conversation hearts. In 1866, these heart-shaped candies appeared with sentimental messages. They were much larger than they are today. The messages were longer — for example, “How long shall I have to wait?” or “Please be considerate.” The candy messages are much shorter today to fit on a much smaller candy. There are approximately 45 messages, such as “True Love,” “Hug Me” and “You Rock.” The company has to begin production for the next year as soon as the present holiday has passed. They have a shelf life of five years.
I’ve always heard the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach. One of the best expressions of love is cooking something special for the one you love. If they have a sweet tooth, I have some great recipes for Valentine’s Day. I hope you will give them a try. Thanks for reading.
CUPID CRUNCH
2 bags lightly salted microwave popcorn, popped
1 cup dry roasted peanuts
1½ cups Valentine candy corn
1½ cups M&M candy, Valentine’s Day colors
1 (24-ounce) package vanilla almond bark
Additional: Valentine’s Day sugar sprinkles and heart-shaped sprinkles
Pop corn, and place in the largest bowl you that you have. Pour peanuts, candy corn and M&M’s on top and mix. Break up almond bark, and melt according to package directions. Pour over popcorn mixture, and stir until everything is well coated. Spread out evenly on waxed or parchment paper. Add sprinkles if desired. Let mixture cool completely, and break into clumps.
PEANUT BUTTER SNICKERS MAGIC BARS
1½ cups graham cracker crumbs
½ cup butter, melted
1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk
1 (10-ounce) package Snickers baking bites
1¼ cups honey roasted peanuts
1¼ cups peanut butter chips
Preheat oven to 350 degrees, and lightly spray a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Combine graham cracker crumbs and melted butter. Press into bottom of prepared baking dish. Pour sweetened condensed milk on top. Add Snicker baking bites, peanuts and peanut butter chips on top. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes. Remove from oven, and cool completely before cutting into bars.
CANDY BAR FUDGE
¾ cup butter
3 cups sugar
2/3 cup evaporated milk
1 (12-ounce) package semi-sweet chocolate chips
6 (2-ounce) Snickers candy bars, cut into pieces
1 (7-ounce) jar marshmallow cream
1 teaspoon vanilla
Melt butter, sugar and milk in a heavy saucepan. Mix well. Cook and begin to boil, and cook for three minutes. Stir and cook another three minutes, and remove from heat. Add chocolate chips and candy bars. Stir, and mix until melted. Incorporate marshmallow cream and vanilla. Mix well, and pour into a buttered 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Refrigerate, and cut into squares and serve.
