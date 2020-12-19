Ida Jo Brooks of Tippo announces the engagement and upcoming marriage of her daughter, Jacquelyn Murphey Brooks, to James Thomas Pilgreen of Carrollton.
The bride-elect is also the daughter of the late Malcolm Brooks of Tippo.
The prospective groom is the son of Jim and Zona Pilgreen of Carrollton. He is the grandson of the late Tom K. Pilgreen and Doris S. Pilgreen of Clarksdale and the late James and Mary Russell.
Miss Brooks is the granddaughter of Billy “Bitsy” Murphey of Tippo and the late Minnie Clare Murphey and the late Bill and Mary Brooks.
She is a 2013 graduate of Strider Academy and continued her education at Northwest Community College while playing basketball for two years. She earned a degree in nursing at Holmes Community College, which is where she met JimTom Pilgreen.
She is employed as a registered nurse in Jackson.
Mr. Pilgreen is a 2010 graduate of Pillow Academy. He attended St. Petersburg University to pursue and further his baseball career. He then returned home to attend Mississippi State University, where he majored in physical therapy. He continued his education at Holmes, where he earned a nursing degree.
He is employed at St. Dominic’s Hospital in Jackson.
Due to the pandemic, the couple will be having a small destination wedding including wedding party and close family in a winter ceremony at the Rainbow Ranch Lodge in Big Sky, Montana. They apologize for the inconvenience, as they wish all friends could celebrate and be a part of their special day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.