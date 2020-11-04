A discussion about Mississippi fossils will be held at the Museum of the Mississippi Delta on Thursday night.
This event, which starts at 6 p.m., is free and open to the public.
Part of a regular meeting scheduled for the Mississippi Archaeological Association’s Delta chapter, the discussion will feature guest speaker George Phillips, curator of paleontology for the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science in Jackson.
Phillips will be giving a talk on the fossils found in Mississippi with a focus on the Ice Age fossils found along the Mississippi River region and up and down the Loess Hills and Bluffs region.
Phillips will also give a special presentation on the Kimes mastodon found in Carroll County and on display at the museum.
“George Phillips is a dear friend and a great asset for the state of Mississippi,” said Anna Reginelli, the curator of the L.B. Jones Collection Charitable Trust and president of the Mississippi Archaeological Association’s Delta chapter. “We are pleased to have him join us on our mission to educate the public on our local Delta prehistory,”
