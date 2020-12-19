Greenwood native Tommie “Tonea” Stewart will be featured in the upcoming holiday movie “First Christmas” on the Oprah Winfrey Network.
“First Christmas” premieres at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
This marks the second holiday movie this year for Stewart, 73, who is also featured in TVOne’s “Christmas Dilemma,” which premiered Dec. 6.
According to Deadline, “First Christmas” centers around writer, Halle Downing (Idara Victor), who was given up for adoption and placed in foster care at a young age and receives the blessing of a lifetime when she is invited to spend Christmas in New Orleans with the biological family she never knew she had — the Moores.
Halle’s grandmother, Memaw (Stewart), welcomes the young woman with open arms, completely overwhelming Halle with emotion at the significance of finally finding her family.
Excited to meet her twin siblings Tiffany (Samantha Smith) and Glenn (Mason Beauchamp), along with younger brother Drew (Peyton Jackson), for the first time, Halle soon faces the hard reality that finding her place in this close-knit family is going to take longer than she thought. This becomes particularly evident when she witnesses Tiffany’s apprehension about introducing her new girlfriend Paris (Amanda Tavarez) to the family for the first time.
As Christmas approaches, Halle begins to gain perspective on the Moore family dynamic and ultimately comes to embrace and celebrate her first family holiday with a special gift that tells her she is right where she is supposed to be.
“First Christmas” is produced for OWN by MarVista in association with Harpo Films, and it is executive produced by Tia Mowry, Tiegen Kosiak, Todd Y. Murata, Larry Grimaldi, Hannah Pillemer and Fernando Szew.
Stewart, born in Greenwood, is a successful actress, having been featured in films such as “Mississippi Burning,” the story of the FBI investigation into the murder of three civil rights workers in Neshoba County, and the film adaptation of John Grisham’s novel “A Time to Kill.”
She had a recurring role as Aunt Etta Kibby in the television series “In the Heat of the Night” from 1988 to 1994, and has played supporting roles in wide-ranging popular series, including “Touched by an Angel,” “Walker Texas Ranger,” “ER” and “American Horror Story.”
In 2018, Stewart played Lillie Ruth, the mother of an evangelical preacher, the Rev. Carlton Pearson, played by Chiwetel Ejiofor, in Netflix’s “Come Sunday.”
Stewart is a graduate of Jackson State University, and then studied theater at the University of California at Santa Barbara. She has a doctorate degree in theater arts from Florida State University.
She is the former dean of the College of Visual and Performing Arts of Alabama State University in Montgomery, Alabama, which is where she has resided since 1990.
