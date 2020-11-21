On Thanksgiving Day, more than 45 million turkeys will be prepared in the United States. That is more than 736 million pounds of turkey, roughly the same weight as the Empire State Building. The average person will consume more than 3,000 calories by the end of the day.
One of my favorite meals is that first leftover turkey sandwich after the holiday is over. However, you can only eat and enjoy so many turkey sandwiches.
Today, I have a bevy of recipes to use up that leftover turkey. Hope you will give them a try. I want to wish each of you a happy and healthy Thanksgiving. Thanks for reading.
WILD RICE AND LEFTOVER TURKEY CASSEROLE
1 can cream of mushroom soup
2¼ cups boiling water
2 cups cubed turkey
1 (6-ounce) package wild rice mix
1/3 cup milk
¼ cup chopped onion
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Mix all ingredients together, and pour into baking dish. Cover with foil, and bake for 50 minutes. Remove foil, and cook for an additional 10 to 15 more minutes until rice is tender and liquid is absorbed.
TURKEY DIVAN
2 (10-ounce) packages frozen broccoli spears
¼ cup butter
6 tablespoons flour
Salt and pepper to taste
2 cups chicken broth
½ cup heavy whipping cream
3 tablespoons white wine
3 cups cooked turkey breasts, sliced or chopped
¼ cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
Prepare broccoli according to package directions, and drain well. Melt butter in a saucepan. Stir in flour, salt and pepper, and mix well. Pour in chicken broth. Cook and stir until sauce thickens and bubbles, about 10 minutes. Add cream and wine, and stir until well combined. Arrange broccoli in the bottom of a 9-by-12 baking dish. Pour half of the sauce over the broccoli. Top the sauce with the turkey, and stir the cheese into the remaining sauce. Pour this over the turkey, and bake at 350 degrees for about 30 minutes. You may want to run the casserole under the broiler until cheese sauce is golden, about 5 minutes.
TURKEY NOODLE CASSEROLE
12 ounces egg noodles
3 tablespoons butter
3 tablespoons flour
3½ cups milk
1 can cream of mushroom soup
½ cup diced red bell pepper
½ cup diced green bell pepper
½ cup chopped green onion
1 teaspoon garlic salt
1 teaspoon tarragon
1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
1 teaspoon salt
3 cups cubed cooked turkey
Plain potato chips, broken up for topping
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a large casserole dish with cooking spray. Cook egg noodles in boiling water until almost cooked through but still firm — about 4 minutes — and drain well. Melt butter in a large saucepan, and whisk in flour for about 3 minutes or until golden brown. Stir in mushroom soup, bell peppers, green onions and spices. Bring to a simmer, and cook for about 2 minutes. Remove from heat. Stir in cheese until melted and incorporated. Stir all ingredients together, and pour into casserole. Sprinkle chips on top, and press down a bit into casserole. Bake for about 30 minutes or until bubbly.
ANOTHER TURKEY CASSEROLE
1 cup diced celery
5 tablespoons butter
1 onion, chopped
½ green bell pepper, chopped
6 tablespoons flour
1 can cream of mushroom soup
1 (10.75-ounce) can evaporated milk
1 (6-ounce) can sliced mushrooms, drained
3 cups diced turkey
1 (4-ounce) jar chopped pimiento, drained
½ cup slivered almonds
Salt and pepper to taste
1 cup soft bread crumbs
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Grease a large casserole dish, and set aside. Heat butter in skillet, and cook celery, onion and bell pepper until softened. Whisk flour into the mixture to form a flour paste. Add mushroom soup, milk and mushrooms. Cook, stirring occasionally until mixture is smooth, for about 10 minutes. Mix turkey, pimiento, almonds, salt and pepper into the mushroom soup mixture and heat thoroughly. Pour into prepared casserole dish, and top with bread crumbs and cheese. Bake for about 30 to 40 minutes or until casserole is bubbling and cheese is melted.
THANKSGIVING IN A DISH
1½ cups very hot water
¼ cup butter, cut into pieces
1 (6-ounce) package chicken-flavored dry stuffing mix
3 tablespoons butter
½ cup chopped celery
½ cup chopped onion
3 cups cooked, diced turkey
½ teaspoon celery seed
¼ teaspoon garlic powder
Salt and pepper to taste
3 cups prepared mashed potatoes
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Grease a 9-by-12-inch baking dish. In a large bowl, stir together the seasoning packet from the stuffing, hot water and ¼ cup butter until butter is melted. Stir in the stuffing until moistened, and let stand for 5 minutes.
Melt 3 tablespoons butter in a large skillet, and add the celery and onion and cook until tender. Mix in the turkey, and season with celery seed, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Spread a layer of stuffing on the bottom of the prepared baking dish. Top with turkey mixture, and then spread a layer of mashed potatoes over the top. Cover with foil, and bake for 15 to 20 minutes, or until heated through. You may want to uncover and leave in for a few more minutes to brown the potatoes just a little bit.
• Contact Lee Ann Flemming at lafkitchen@hughes.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.