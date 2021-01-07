Amanda Elzy High School instructional coach Ja’Net Blackmon has been selected by the National Board of Professional Teaching Standards to serve as a National Board Certified Teacher ambassador.
Blackmon joins 10 other Mississippi national board certified teachers whose mission is to increase community awareness of the value, incentives and support systems available for Mississippi teachers to become board certified and increase the number of teachers of color who begin the certification process.
Five Mississippi teachers have been selected to serve as peer consultants, and their role will be focused on identifying barriers that prevent Mississippi teachers from seeking board certification and working with educators, community members and the national board to overcome these challenges.
Blackmon received her national board certificate in 2017. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree in English with an emphasis in teaching from Alcorn State University, her Master of Arts degree in English literature from Mississippi State University, and her Educational Specialist certification in leadership from the University of Mississippi.
She taught in both the Leflore County and Greenwood public school districts before consolidation. She became the AEHS instructional coach in 2019.
The members of the team were selected based on their ability to clearly articulate the national board’s values, which are embodied in the Five Core Propositions: dedication to student learning, advanced knowledge and pedagogy in subject area and instruction, management and assessment of student learning, reflection on experiences and application of effective practices, and partnership development and collaboration with others.
