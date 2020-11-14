ArtPlace Mississippi’s Garden Party, an annual fundraising event for the nonprofit, is going virtual.
This year’s event, Beyond the Garden, will include a weeklong auction that goes live at noon Monday. Like previous events, Beyond the Garden is designed to bring attention to what all the nonprofit organization offers the community.
“We’re sad to not be meeting for a big event this year, but our hope is that our supporters will come together in homes across the community, bid on unique items throughout the week, then host their own smaller gatherings on Friday night,” said Erin Mulligan, ArtPlace’s interim executive director.
Lindsay Powers, ArtPlace’s board president, said the Garden Party is always a successful fundraising event for the nonprofit and she hopes this year’s Beyond the Garden will get just as much support.
“The Garden Party helps us to raise the funds that are needed to continue our programming and the cost of programming,” she said. “We’re hoping people will look into this and support us, and we can continue the programming that we offer.”
The festivities will be capped Friday with a free virtual mini-concert at 7 p.m. A performance by Mississippi native Cary Hudson, a singer-songwriter and guitarist, will be livestreamed on ArtPlace’s Facebook page.
Hudson has played guitar for singers such as Bobby Rush, and he was chosen as one of the top 10 alternative country guitar players by Gibson magazine. His songs have appeared in TV shows and movies, including the 2009 film starring George Clooney “Up in the Air.”
The nonprofit is also selling tickets that will give people everything they need to create their own little parties at their homes.
A $100 ticket will include a to-go box from The Vine Bistro & Grapevine Catering, a new Greenwood restaurant owned by Bill and Karyn Burrus.
The box features enough food for two people. There will be a choice of gumbo or a charcuterie tray. Both options include a dessert of bread pudding. A ticket also includes a specialty cocktail to-go. Boxes can be picked up from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday.
Then, the food can be taken home and enjoyed while listening to the tunes of Hudson.
“Karyn Burrus has created a fun menu, and we’re encouraging everyone to purchase tickets, pick up your to-go box that afternoon, and have a fun, safe, evening at home with friends,” said Mulligan.
Those who purchase a ticket will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win an original abstract art piece commissioned by Selena Nause, a Greenwood artist.
“Selena Nause has been creating the most beautiful abstract pieces, and there will be one lucky ticket holder who wins a commissioned piece on Friday night,” said Mulligan.
The winner will be announced at 8 p.m., following Hudson’s performance, on ArtPlace’s Facebook page.
The auction will include about 20 items, which will be available to bid on all week.
From fine art to virtual classes, day trips, a weekend getaway, dinner parties, sewing classes and a photography session, there will be something for everyone.
“The auction has lots of great items, so we’re hoping people will go online next week and check it out,” said Powers.
Some of the auction items include:
• Hadonica Murphy is offering a photo session for up to three hours and will cover hair, makeup and four to six outfit changes. This package also includes two matted prints with matching digitals. Additional portraits will be available for purchase. To view the photographer’s work, visit www.hadonicas-photography.com.
• Quapaw Canoe Company is offering a Mississippi River day trip adventure for two people. Everyone will paddle together in a voyageur-style canoe. No previous experience will be necessary. The day trip will include canoes, paddles, life jackets and all necessary river gear.
The adventure will begin in downtown Clarksdale. Midday lunch will be held on a big island sandbar. For more information, visit www.island63.com.
• William Dunlap is offering an Irish landscape pigment print with hand coloring. For more information about the artist, visit www.williamdunlap.com.
• The Alluvian is offering a weekend getaway, which includes two-night accommodations, a Viking Cooking School class for two and dinner at Giardina’s. For more information about The Alluvian, visit www.thealluvian.com.
Access to the auction is free and open to the public and can be found on ArtPlace’s website, www.artplacems.com.
“We did not have our spring fundraiser because of COVID, so this is essentially our only big fundraiser of the year,” said Mulligan. “Any proceeds are going to go toward programming and operations, so it’s critical to keep us open and functioning.”
After the coronavirus pandemic hit Leflore County, ArtPlace had to make some changes.
“We just kind of did a pivot with certain things,” said Mulligan. “Our programming hasn’t completely stopped, but it just looks a little bit different.”
Now ArtPlace offers several online programs, such as virtual art classes for children and adults and music lessons on Zoom, which Mulligan said are “working out really, really well.” And ArtPlace has recently added back some of its in-person classes and programs.
Powers said that ArtPlace is an integral part of the community.
“It’s our mission to give people in Leflore County access to the arts, and it’s for all people,” she said.
ArtPlace provides a variety of programming for children and adults, such as youth workforce training in carpentry, sewing and art and design, gardening and music, adult classes, and community events for all ages.
Over the past year, ArtPlace served more than 3,000 participants and offered 500-plus hours of arts programming to residents of Leflore County.
“Art is transformative, and when it’s at the center of our community, it inspires meaningful conversation,” said Mulligan. “It allows us to talk about things — our feelings — and helps us imagine a bright future. All around, I think it’s been a difficult year for a lot of people. But we come together and create — we share stories or make music — and we’re reminded that we’re all connected. And what better way to begin to heal.”
Beyond the Garden sponsors include Greenwood Drugs, Upchurch Plumbing, HomeFront Home Improvement Center, Viking Range, RC Construction, Guaranty Bank, Bank of Commerce, Turnrow Books, KIX 92.7, Riverfront Liquors, Mary Emily Wilson Charitable Trust, Old City Hall, Drs. Mary Carol and Jimmy Miller, and Mr. and Mrs. Sam Newsom.
Beyond the Garden tickets should be purchased by Wednesday.
For more information or to purchase a ticket, visit www.artplacems.com or call ArtPlace at 947-1366.
