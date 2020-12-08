For many people, Christmas is their favorite time of the year. It’s a time that we celebrate with family and friends and take some time off from our busy schedules to slow down and spend time with loved ones. This is a time of year that we celebrate the good things in life, and we often show out accordingly. Just look at the new lights along Grand Boulevard or all the decorations in people’s yards. It’s fun and festive!
And yet, this time of year is especially hard for many people who aren’t feeling the joyfulness that we think we should feel as we celebrate Christmas.
I’ve already had about five different conversations last week with people who wish that they could just skip the month of December and get to January.
While Christmas is great, it’s also a reminder of those who aren’t here with us to celebrate. Many people think of the loved ones who they are missing, and especially when the loss is recent, it can be hard to put on the “it’s-Christmas-and-I’m-so-happy” face while we do all the Christmas things, such as plays, parties and gift swaps. So, if you are someone who recently lost a loved one, or know someone who has, here are some things you can do to survive the holidays.
First, be intentional with your boundaries. If you get invited to a party, perhaps you can talk to the host beforehand about what you can do. Maybe you can only show up for about 30 minutes or an hour and that’s it. One thing that I frequently hear from people who are grieving is how they just don’t want to do anything. They know that it’s important to push themselves and do things, and they recognize that they often feel better when they do those things, but they struggle to actually make themselves get up and go. Intentional boundaries can help make something feel more manageable since all you need to do is show up for part of the event.
A second thing that can be important when you’re grieving during the holidays is to decide what traditions you want to keep doing and which ones you are going to let go. Give yourself permission to change things up if you feel like it. The different traditions that families have are much of what makes Christmas so special, but you might not feel like continuing some of your traditions any more. Allow yourself to decide if you want to take a break for a year from some traditions or stop them all together.
While you may decide to stop doing some traditions, find ways that you can start new traditions to remember your loved one. Maybe you can donate to an organization in the memory of your loved one or have a new family tradition to honor that person. It’s important to do things that keep the memory alive in you and your family.
Finally, find the right amount of celebrating for you. While it can be hard to feel excited and festive when you’re working through grief, it’s also important to remember that Christmas is about more than just family, friends and gifts.
As a Christian, Christmas for me is ultimately about celebrating the birth of Jesus, the Savior of the world. I was recently reminded of this when I was told by someone that the thought of Christmas had been intimidating after a recent loss.
But, this person told me that, while still grieving a loved one, Christmas brings extra hope this year because it is a reminder of our faith in the promise that we will one day be reunited with our loved ones if they believed in Christ.
May we rest in that promise this season, even if we are grieving our lost loved ones.
• Mischa McCray is a licensed professional counselor and a licensed marriage and family therapist. Send questions or topics you’d like him to discuss to mmccray@wpcgreenwood.org.
