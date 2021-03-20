My daughter-in-law’s birthday is this week. After living in a world of males for many years, it has been wonderful to have another female around.
As parents, we always dream of the person our children will marry and hope that it is someone we, too, will love and welcome into our family. As the parent of an only child, I knew I only had one shot at a daughter-in-law — I needn’t have worried. I couldn’t have done better if I had handpicked her myself.
I remember the first time we met Stephanie. I knew Steven was dating someone, but he wasn’t giving many details about his new girlfriend. Now I know it was because she was from my hometown, and he thought I might check around to find out about her. He was right; I probably would have. He knows his mama well.
It was a Friday evening, and we had just gotten home from a very long week of school. I had put on my pajamas, washed my face and pulled my hair up in a Pebbles Flintstone ponytail. I heard the back door open, and Steven walked in and said he wanted me to meet somebody. What a great first impression for a mama to make!
The funny thing was that they had been out at the farm where she had fallen into the mud and needed a bath and a change of clothes. To this day, we laugh about our first meeting.
We have gone through many changes since that first muddy meeting. It has been 12 years, but it seems like yesterday. In addition to Stephanie joining our family, the birth of our granddaughter, Leila Rose, have been two wonderful life-changing events in our family.
I have been trying a few new main dish recipes lately. Several of them have been what we describe as “keepers.” I hope you will give them a try. Thanks for reading.
FALL CASSEROLE
8 ounces small elbow macaroni, cooked and drained
1 pound ground chuck
1 onion, chopped
1 garlic clove, minced
1 green bell pepper, chopped
8 ounces fresh mushrooms, sliced
½ cup pimiento-stuffed green olives, sliced
1 (10-ounce) can tomato puree
Salt and pepper to taste
2 cups (8 ounces) shredded sharp cheddar cheese
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Brown the ground chuck with the onion and garlic, and drain. Stir in the bell pepper, mushrooms and olives, and simmer for about three to five minutes, stirring occasionally. Mix the tomato puree with enough water to make 2 cups, and add to the meat mixture. Add prepared macaroni. Season to taste with salt and pepper, and stir in 1½ cups of the cheese. Spoon mixture into a greased baking dish, and bake for 30 minutes. Sprinkle with remaining cheese, and bake an additional five minutes.
EASY CRAWFISH FETTUCCINI
1 stick butter
1 cup chopped yellow onion
5 cloves garlic, minced
1 pound crawfish tail meat
1 can cream of mushroom soup
1 cup sour cream
8 ounces Velveeta cheese, cubed
1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning
2 teaspoons salt
8 ounces fettuccini, cooked and drained
1 cup grated Parmesan cheese
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Melt the butter and add onion. Saute’ for five minutes. Add garlic and saute’ for two minutes more. Stir in crawfish, soup, sour cream, Velveeta, Cajun seasoning and salt. Bring to a simmer, and stir until cheese melts, stirring constantly. Add the pasta, and stir to combine. Spoon into a greased baking dish, and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Bake for about 30 minutes or until heated through.
MUSTARD AND BROWN SUGAR CHICKEN
6 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
½ cup packed brown sugar
6 tablespoons olive oil
¼ cup cider vinegar
3 garlic cloves, minced
3 tablespoons coarse grain mustard
2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1½ teaspoons salt
Ground pepper to taste
Hot cooked rice
Arrange the chicken in a single layer in a baking dish. Mix the brown sugar, olive oil, vinegar, garlic, mustard, lime juice, lemon juice, salt and pepper in a bowl, and pour over the chicken, turning to coat. Marinate, covered, in the refrigerator for four hours, turning occasionally. Preheat oven to 350 degrees, and bake in the marinade for 45 minutes to an hour. Serve the chicken breasts over hot cooked rice, and drizzle with the hot marinade.
