Celebrating Easter

Easter, for many, symbolizes a new beginning.
For Christians, it is a day to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
Last year, however, the coronavirus pandemic made it impossible for churchgoers to come together for the special holiday.
With the state under a shelter-in-place order and indoor gatherings restricted to 10 people or less, churches had to temporarily halt in-person services. This included most of the Lenten season, a 40-day period of reflection and prayer leading up to Holy Week and Easter.
With most churches now open, many with COVID-19 health and safety guidelines in place, pastors and parishioners are looking forward to attending Easter services for the first time since 2019.
“I am excited to see everyone,” said the Rev. Jose de Jesus Sanchez, pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church.
It was about the second week of Lent in 2020 when Immaculate Heart of Mary had to close its doors to in-person services for about three months, a directive from the Catholic Diocese of Jackson in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Last year during Lent, “even though some priests were streaming services on social media or on TV, I think it was a challenge for all of us to get used to streaming services and to keep the church — the parishioners — all together,” said Sanchez. “That was the time of wondering about what is going to happen to our church.”
Another challenge was having to preach in front of a computer.
“Even though we know that people were behind watching the service, it’s not the same,” he said. “Because you’ve got an electronic device before you, so it’s like, ‘Am I preaching to this computer or am I preaching to the people?’”
It was hard to feel a sense of connection but the livestreamed services provided a way for the church members to attend Mass, even if it was only virtually.
“We know that the church, the buildings, were closed, but the church was present in every home of every Catholic,” he said.
What was also difficult for many Catholics was not being able to receive Holy Communion.
“The Eucharist is the center of why we gather,” said Sanchez.
Not being able to attend in-person Holy Week and Easter services was not only a challenging experience for Sanchez but also for the church’s parishioners.
“To not attend an Easter service last year, it was very, very disheartening,” said Loretta Assini, a parishioner of Immaculate Heart of Mary. “We couldn’t travel to see family and now, all of a sudden, you couldn’t be with your spiritual family.”
Watching Easter Mass on TV or livestreamed on social media was not the same experience as being at the church.
“There’s nothing like feeling the sense of camaraderie and the spirituality of just being at an Easter Mass,” Assini said.
The Rev. Dr. Jim Phillips, the pastor of North Greenwood Baptist Church, is getting ready for the church’s Easter Sunday services.
North Greenwood Baptist was shut down for 10 weeks last spring, including Easter Sunday, “which made for a difficult time for our church family,” he said.
“Easter in Christian life and church life is one of the biggest Sundays of the year, and it was devastating to not be together,” he said. “So to be back together this year, it’s a pretty good indication that it’s going to be an amazing day, and we’re very excited about it.”
On Easter Sunday, the church will also have Baptismal services, which “is very positive because the Lord is moving,” Phillips said.
“This past Sunday, we had the largest attendance at both our 8 o’clock and 10:30 service than we’ve had since we started back up,” he said. Phillips said many people have had the vaccine and are beginning to feel more comfortable returning to church.
“We recognize the danger is still present,” he said, “but right now we are very excited about what Easter Sunday is going to bring.”
Many members of North Greenwood have already expressed their excitement about the upcoming services to their pastor. Some even scheduled their vaccine appointments so they would have both shots by Easter.
“It’s not by mistake that so many by now have gotten their second shot, particularly some of the senior adults, who I think have suffered maybe the most because so many of them are alone,” Phillips said. “To be able to get back with their church family is going to be immensely important.”
In-person Easter Sunday services will be held at Bethesda Five Points Center, formerly Marilyn Jones-Bryant Ministries.
The Rev. Marilyn Jones, pastor of the church, said members have been slowly coming back to in-person services.
“They are excited about coming back now,” Jones said.
She said the church is also looking forward to Palm Sunday services this weekend, which will include guest speaker Evangelist Keith Miller of Monument of Faith Church in Joliet, Illinois.
“We are slowly getting back into a normal situation,” said Jones.
Last March, Bethesda had just concluded a revival and was looking forward to a big Easter celebration when those plans were thwarted by the coronavirus.
“At the time, because the way it happened all of a sudden, you had to move in the moment. You didn’t have time to think or digest, but as it continued to prolong, it was hard on the people,” said Jones.
After a year without in-person Easter services, the members of Bethesda are excited to celebrate together.
“It’s the season of reconciling ourselves, new beginnings, a new start, a new chance and Resurrection. The timing is perfect,” said Jones. “I’m just glad that things are getting better and look forward to seeing people getting back in the habit of assembling themselves.”
Contact Ruthie Robison at 581-7235 or rrobison@gwcommonwealth.com.
