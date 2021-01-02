Monday starts the first week of the new year. For many, it’s also the day when they will begin making good on their New Year’s resolutions.
Some of the most common resolutions are to exercise more, lose weight, quit smoking, get organized and learn a new skill or hobby.
Health, exercise and nutrition are always at the top of the list of common New Year’s resolutions, and chances are, many in the Greenwood area are gearing up to begin healthier lifestyles this week.
Sara Pinkston, a personal trainer at Snap Fitness, said her best advice for achieving a health- or fitness-related New Year’s resolution is to be consistent.
“Consistency — that’s the main thing,” she said.
Oftentimes, people will come in the gym at the beginning of the year with a goal to get in shape. They will put in the work for a couple of months and then begin to slack off.
Usually around spring break, there’s a big decline in the presence of gym members who started the year off with New Year’s resolutions.
“We won’t see them for a few months, or sometimes maybe even for the rest of the year,” Pinkston said.
Some will make a return during swimsuit season, but what Pinkston said is the biggest roadblock for many who want to get in shape is a lack of consistency.
“Stick with your goals,” she said. “Make sure you do it the whole year.”
Rather than having a fitness goal based on aesthetics or being able to wear a certain clothing size, Pinkston encourages people to make their health the top priority.
“Try to be a healthier and stronger version of yourself, not only for yourself but also for the people around you,” she said.
One of the newest fitness trends that’s grown in popularity is remote training apps.
Pinkston’s remote training program launches this weekend on Fitbanx, a subscription-based app that is available for download in the app stores on both Apple and Android devices.
Fitbanx also features several other trainers, including other locals, who have programs available for a monthly subscription fee.
For Pinkston’s program, she provides 12 customized workouts a month, as well as accountability with weekly check-ins, and diet and nutrition information for each individual who subscribes.
She provides upper, lower and total body workouts as well as core workouts, all with videos that show how to do each exercise.
The workouts can be done at the gym or at home.
“The only equipment required are dumbbells and a mat,” she said.
According to the American College of Sports Medicine, online training is the No. 1 fitness trend of 2021.
Many began using online streaming services or remote training apps after the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020 and forced gyms to close during the state-mandated lockdowns across the nation, including Mississippi.
Innovative ways were created to stay active. According to ACSM, online training moved up 25 spots from its No. 26 rank in its 2020 “Worldwide Survey of Fitness Trends” article. Mobile exercise apps were ranked No. 25 for 2020, and moved up to No. 12 for 2021.
Mobile exercise apps include both audio and visual prompts to begin and end exercise and cues to move on. Some of the apps can track progress over time as well as hundreds of other functionalities. The apps are available for mobile devices such as the iWatch, iPhone, iPad and Android devices.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has affected every person and industry (in 2020), especially those in health and fitness. It caused fitness facilities to close and restructure services. Plus, the challenges of engaging clients at a distance resulted in the use of some very strategic delivery systems,” said ACSM Past President Walter R. Thompson, lead author of the survey. “As we deal with the lasting effects of the pandemic, new systems like online and virtual training are critical to ensure the continued physical and mental well-being of people around the world.”
Other fitness trends of 2021 include wearable technology, such as fitness trackers, smart watches, heart rate monitors and GPS tracking devices that can count steps and track heart rate, body temperature, calories, sitting time and sleep time; body weight training; outdoor activities; high-intensity interval training or HIIT, which involves short bursts of activity followed by a short period of rest or recovery; virtual training; and strength training with free weights.
Also in the top 10 trends of 2021 is personal training, which offers one-on-one training with a client and a fitness professional. ACSM said it continues to be a strong trend as the profession of personal training becomes more accessible online, in the home and at fitness facilities. Trainers work with a client to prescribe workouts specific to individual needs.
“If you need assistance, work with a personal trainer, and there are plenty of us in town,” said Pinkston.
She’s one of three trainers at Snap Fitness, and other Greenwood health and wellness facilities, such as Advanced Fitness, Twin Rivers Recreation and the Wellness Center, also have trainers available.
There are some who say that making a New Year’s resolution is pointless because polls have found that six weeks later about 80% of people have failed to stick to theirs.
But a recently published study in the journal PLOS One proved that’s not always the case. In fact, the study concludes that a New Year’s resolution can have a powerful and positive impact on a person’s life. The key, however, is how people phrase their resolutions. Rather than taking something away, add something.
“In many cases, rephrasing your resolution could definitely work. For example, if your goal is to stop eating sweets in order to lose weight, you will most likely be more successful if you say ‘I will eat fruit several times a day’ instead,” study author Per Carlbring said in a press release. “You then replace sweets with something healthier, which probably means you will lose weight and also keep your resolution. You cannot erase a behavior, but you can replace it with something else.”
The study found that participants who formulated an “approach goal” were the ones with the highest rate of success. An approach goal is a resolution where the person adopts a new habit or introduces something new in his or her life. Resolutions regarding avoiding or quitting something, “avoidance goals,” proved to be less successful.
The most popular resolution among participants in the study concerned physical health. The second was weight loss, and the third was a desire to change one’s eating habits.
“At every follow-up, most participants considered themselves successful in sustaining their resolution,” according to the study.
It was concluded that the findings “suggest that New Year’s resolutions should be further studied as a potentially effective strategy for behavior change.”
• Contact Ruthie Robison at 581-7235 or rrobison@gwcommonwealth.com.
