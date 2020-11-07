Scott and Carol Southerland of Hoover, Alabama, announce the birth of their son, Henry Sterling Southerland, at 7:17 a.m. on Sept. 4, 2020, at Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham, Alabama.
He weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces and was 20 inches long.
His maternal grandparents are Catherine and Dean Kidd of Greenwood.
His paternal grandparents are Linda and Don Southerland of Hoover, Alabama.
His maternal great-grandmother is Sara Kidd of Southaven.
Also welcoming Henry home are his big sister, Catherine, 8, and big brother Thomas, 5.
Mrs. Southerland is the former Carol Kidd of Greenwood.
